Investor wealth jumps ₹4.65 lakh cr in morning trade as markets recover

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

Investor wealth on Tuesday jumped ₹4,65,715.85 crore in the morning trade as markets bounced back after two days of fall.

The Sensex gained 1,439.12 points to a high of 29,030.07 after resuming trading on Tuesday.

Following the rise in equities, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms zoomed ₹4,65,715.85 crore to ₹1,13,32,438.81 crore.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for ‘Mahavir Jayanti’

Heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Bank were the biggest contributor in the market rally, trading over 7 per cent and 5 per cent higher, respectively.

Bajaj Finance was the sole loser in the frontline 30-company pack.

The 30-share BSE barometer had plummeted 674.36 points or 2.39 per cent to close at 27,590.95 on Friday.

Markets rose on Tuesday largely tracking recovery in global equities.

