Investors exiting SIPs on the rise

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Notwithstanding the relentless inflow into mutual funds through systematic investment plan in the last few months, the number of SIP accounts being discontinued is also raising steadily.
Interestingly, the SIP accounts discontinued or closed after their tenure at 9.25 lakh accounted for 40 per cent of the 23.18 lakh new SIP accounts opened in November.
While the new SIP accounts opened in November at 23.18 lakh were lower than 23.83 lakh accounts opened in October, the suspended SIP accounts increased to 9.25 lakh from 8.50 lakh in the same period.
In fact, in October, the number of SIPs discontinued at 8.50 lakh accounted for 36 per cent of the 23.83 lakh new accounts opened. Some of the investors who had paused their SIP during the Covid outbreak last year are still waiting to re-enter the market through their monthly contribution.
Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Morningstar India, said many people who had lost their employment and livelihood in the pandemic may take some more time to re-invest in the equity market.
With retaining jobs becoming more uncertain, especially at mid- and senior-level, many investors now prefer to make lumpsum investment rather than committing a certain amount on a monthly basis through an SIP, he added.
Most of the SIPs registered by financial advisors are ‘perpetual’ in nature as the latter tell investors that the contribution can be stopped anytime without any hassle.
Umang Thaker, Head of Products, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said many SIPs were stopped during the second Covid wave and new registrations suffered. The number of new SIP accounts opened in April dipped to 14 lakh against 16.7 lakh in March, and in value terms, the inflows dropped by about ₹700 crore.
Though it is the eighth straight month of rising trend in both inflow and new accounts opened, it cannot be assumed that all investors who dropped out are back in the market. The closure of SIPs could either be due to profit-booking or could be attributed to investors turning wary of the future and waiting for the ‘right’ time to re-enter, he said.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...