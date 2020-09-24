Stocks

Ircon International surges 4% on bagging ₹400-crore order

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

The shares of Ircon International on Thursday gained as much as 4.1 per cent to ₹83.75 in the opening trade.

Earlier, the company had secured works of total nine road over brides valuing more than ₹400 crore from the Ministry of Railways.

The 10.45 am, stock cooled down to trade flat at 0.37 per cent to ₹80.70

IRCON International
