ITI shares surge on strong Q3 earnings

Out of every 100 start-ups, only 6 are founded by women: RBI survey
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
ITI shares surged 14 per cent on the back of stellar performance in the third quarter on Tuesday. The company announced Q3 results on Monday.
According to the BSE release, on a sequential basis, ITI Ltd has reported net profit of Rs 168.25 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019 against Rs 7.19 crore shown in the September 2019 quarter. The company's revenues almost doubled to Rs 827.95 crore for the December quarter of 2019 against Rs 419.50 crore shown in the September quarter 2019.
On the BSE, the stock climbed 11 per cent to Rs 101.75. It touched an early high of Rs 105.95 today. Volumes traded in the counter were 3.17 lakh shares, which were three times the two-week average traded quantity of 1.12 lakh shares.
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Unicorn India has a good track record investing in consumer, mobile/internet, enterprise and SaaS, cloud, IT ...
Ankur Capital nurtures ventures in innovation and technology
Getting clarity on key issues can help start-ups stay on course to reach their goal
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
Why you should add gold to your portfolioRajalakshmi NirmalGold proves analysts wrong every year by surprise ...
Traders with a short-term perspective can take a bearish call in Zee Entertainment Enterprises, as price has ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...