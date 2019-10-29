Stocks

Jonjua Air declares bonus in the ratio of 9:42

| Updated on October 29, 2019 Published on October 29, 2019

Jonjua Air Private Ltd has declared bonus in the ratio of 9:42. Jonjua Overseas, which is a shareholder of Jonjua Air Private, will be entitled to receive the bonus shares on its holding. Currently, it holds 3.272 lakh shares (worth ₹18 lakh) in Jonjua Air. Earlier this month, Jonjua Overseas itself had awarded one bonus share for every 25 shares held. Shares of Jonjua Overseas closed 3.28 per cent higher at ₹31.50 at the BSE-SME.

Published on October 29, 2019
bonus announcement
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tax cut news push Sensex, Nifty higher