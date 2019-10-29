Jonjua Air declares bonus in the ratio of 9:42

Jonjua Air Private Ltd has declared bonus in the ratio of 9:42. Jonjua Overseas, which is a shareholder of Jonjua Air Private, will be entitled to receive the bonus shares on its holding. Currently, it holds 3.272 lakh shares (worth ₹18 lakh) in Jonjua Air. Earlier this month, Jonjua Overseas itself had awarded one bonus share for every 25 shares held. Shares of Jonjua Overseas closed 3.28 per cent higher at ₹31.50 at the BSE-SME.