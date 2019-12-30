Stocks

Kaveri Seed buyback offer opens today

Kaveri Seed Company’s buyback offer will open on Tuesday. The company plans to buy back up to 28 lakh shares worth ₹196 crore at ₹700 a share. Only those shareholders whose names appeared on the company’s books on November 22 (record date) can participate in the buyback, which is through the tender route on proportionate basis. The buyback offer ends on January 23, 2020. Shares of Kaveri Seed on Monday closed at ₹514.20 on the NSE. Analysts will watch for the response to the buyback issue.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
