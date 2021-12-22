Kotak Securities sets Nifty target at 19,190 & Sensex at 63,800 for 2022

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Kotak Securities expects net profits of the Nifty- 50 Index to grow 34.5 per cent in FY22, 16 per cent in FY23 and 13.3 per cent in FY24. In its market outlook for 2022, it has pegged the Nifty/Sensex target at Best Case is 21,109/69,600 (22x FY24); Base Case is 19,190/63,800 (20x FY24) and worst case is 17271/59,500 (18x FY24).
Jaideep Hansraj, MD & CEO- Kotak Securities, said the reading of high-frequency indicators including GST collection, e-way billing, IIP, freight and consumption across sectors for recent months are also encouraging which bodes well for the markets.
Currently Nifty 50 is trading at a valuation of 24.8x FY22, 21.4 FY23 and 18.6 FY24 earnings. “Though valuations look rich in isolation, the strong earnings growth in many stocks and sectors provide investment opportunity. Also the recent market correction provides investment opportunities in quality large-cap and mid- cap stocks,” he said.
Kotak Securities expects Nifty EPS of ₹722 in FY22, ₹840 in FY23 and ₹959.5 for FY24.
Kotak Securities expects India’s GDP growth to be impressive even in FY23 at 8.1 per cent followed by a more normal print of 6.5 per cent in FY24 after 9.5 per cent in FY22.
GDP growth would be primarily investment-driven given that the external sector may not be supportive for long, and consumption prospects may not be bright given sustained and unequal Covid impact on household income, according to Hansraj.
Hansraj highlighted that there are two major risks that will continue to weigh on global and domestic economic growth in FY23: Firstly, Covid waves as is being seen in various economies and further mutations to the virus and secondly supply-chain issues believed to be continuing for another 6-9 months weighing on global trade and growth.
“With expectation of impressive GDP growth, we expect RBI to tighten its policy framework as follows: normalising the policy corridor (from February 2022); sterilising incremental durable liquidity surplus; changing monetary policy stance to neutral; and 50 bps repo rate hike (from late-H1 FY23). We expect 10- year yield around 6.5 per cent by end FY23E”, he said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...