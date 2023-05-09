Chennai, May 8LatentView Analytics shares jump nearly 3 per cent on intraday trading as the company will declare its fourth quarter and FY23 results later today.

Shares of the Chennai-based data and analytics company touched an intraday high of at ₹376.75 apiece on NSE against the previous close of ₹366.10. The company’s share has rallied over 4 per cent in the last one week.

For the third quarter, the company reported a five per cent growth in net profit at ₹52.5 crore as against ₹49.9 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company’s consolidated revenue, yoy, grew by 35 per cent to ₹145.3 crore (₹107.8 crore).