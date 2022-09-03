hamburger

Stocks

LIC hikes stake in JSW Steel by 2%

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Sep 03, 2022

With the expecation of robust domestic off-take, LIC has hiked its stake to 7 per cent

Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation has hiked stake in Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel to 7 per cent from 5 per cent with an investment of about ₹3,200 crore as the long-term prospects of steel sector appears better compared to the global peers.

LIC had acquired 4.86 crore shares or 2.010 per cent from the open market between August 3 and September 1, said JSW Steel in a statement. It already owns 12.09 crore shares or 5.002 per cent.

The average share price of JSW Steel has been going up from ₹563 in June to ₹666 in August.

Though the steel demand and prices are weak globally, the domestic off-take is robust due to the government spending.

Moreover, JSW Steel has added a fresh capacity of 5 million tonne and is expected to benefit from the uptick in demand.

Published on September 03, 2022
JSW Steel Ltd
stocks and shares
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you