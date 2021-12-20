Stocks

LIC MF adopts Bloomberg solution

BL Chennai Bureau December 20 | Updated on December 20, 2021

LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management has adopted Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions to enable enterprise-wide digital transformation and automation. In a release, LIC MF said it will use Bloomberg’s Asset and Investment Manager and Bloomberg Vault across its investment workflows including research, fund management, trading, operations and investment compliance, enabling the firm to successfully navigate a fast-evolving market and regulatory environment.

Published on December 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like