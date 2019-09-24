Company news: L&T Finance Holdings

L&T Finance Holdings informed the exchanges that a Committee of Directors of the company, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, through a resolution passed by circulation in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, approved the offer and issuance of up to 1.5 crore cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares (CRPS) of face value ₹100 at par aggregating to a nominal amount of up to ₹150 crore on private placement basis at the dividend rate of 7.95 per cent per annum. The stock of L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹97.10 on the BSE on Tuesday, down 2.02 per cent from its previous close.