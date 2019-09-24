Stocks

Company news: L&T Finance Holdings

| Updated on September 24, 2019 Published on September 24, 2019

L&T Finance Holdings informed the exchanges that a Committee of Directors of the company, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, through a resolution passed by circulation in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, approved the offer and issuance of up to 1.5 crore cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares (CRPS) of face value ₹100 at par aggregating to a nominal amount of up to ₹150 crore on private placement basis at the dividend rate of 7.95 per cent per annum. The stock of L&T Finance Holdings closed at ₹97.10 on the BSE on Tuesday, down 2.02 per cent from its previous close.

Published on September 24, 2019
L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sensex could rally above 43,000: BNP Paribas