L&T Construction’s Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business has secured orders in India and abroad during the current quarter.

In Chhattisgarh, the business has been awarded a contract for the establishment of 400kV and 220kV transmission lines. This project aims to alleviate congestion in the state’s electricity transmission grid.

Further expanding its presence in the international market, In Saudi Arabia, the business has clinched a turnkey construction contract for a 380kV Substation, along with associated overhead transmission lines. Another contract has been secured in Kuwait, involving the construction of five substations. These substations are to play a pivotal role in ensuring an efficient power supply to an upcoming residential city.

The business, in consortium, has also secured an order in Malaysia for the establishment of a 275kV Underground Cable system. This project aims to double the power transmission capacity in the existing network, addressing the growing energy demands in the region.

The shares were up by 0.1 per cent to ₹2,902.50 at 11.57 am on the BSE.