9.20 am

Key stock market indices Sensex and the Nifty fell over 8% in the opening trading session following announcement of lock down of 75 districts on Sunday intensifying its battle against spread of the coronavirus to the stage-III 3 of community transmission.

The BSE Sensex fell 2565 points to 27,350 levels, while the Nifty lost 720.85 points, or 8.24% to 8,024.90.

Major stocks that lost 10% today were Ultracemco, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Kotak Bank and Bajaj FinServ.

9.10 am

9.10 am

A complete shut down of stock market trading could be averted in the wake of the COVID-19 issue in India. This is after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) allowed stock brokers to re-locate their trading terminals to any remote location, on condition that specific details be made available to the exchange.

9.05 am

Asian shares slid on Monday as more countries all but shut down in the fight against the coronavirus, threatening to overwhelm policymakers' frantic efforts to cushion what is clear to be a deep global recession.

