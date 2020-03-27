9.25 am

he Dow Jones Industrial Average wrapped up its strongest three days in nine decades on Thursday as record weekly U.S. jobless claims came in below investors' worst fears and the focus stayed on an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus awaiting approval by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Dow finished up 21% from its Monday low, establishing it in a bull market, according to a widely used definition. It was the index's strongest three-day percentage increase since 1931.

9.15 am

9.05 am

Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors wagered policymakers will roll out more stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic after U.S. unemployment filings surged to a record.

9 am

The executives at two of India’s largest exchanges have ‘pulled out all the stops’ to keep India’s stock markets open for trading in times of nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

