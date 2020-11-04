Market updates: Benchmark indices trade firm

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, traded firm in morning trade on Wednesday.

At 9:55 am the Sensex was up 350 points or 0.87 per cent at 40,611, while the Nifty gained 86 points or 0.73 per cent at 11,900.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Sun Pharma, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra. The laggards were Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.

According to an agency report, the Sensex surged, tracking gains in IT stocks and ahead of the outcome of the US presidential elections.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 503.55 points or 1.27 per cent higher at 40,261.13, while Nifty advanced 144.35 points or 1.24 per cent to 11,813.50.

Former vice-president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has maintained his lead mid-way through the counting of votes, as Republican incumbent Donald Trump appeared to be fast catching up.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,274.40 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with significant gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.56 per cent higher at $40.33 per barrel. (with inputs from PTI)