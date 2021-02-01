Market updates: Sensex, Nifty open in green ahead of Budget 2021

Ahead of Budget presentation today, the benchamark indices opened on a positive note.

BSE Sensex surged 443 points to 46,728.83 in the opening session, Nifty was up 114.85 points at 13,749.45.

Global cues:

Asian shares tried to rally as Wall Street continued to struggle with doubts about vaccine rollouts and economic recovery, while silver surged as newly empowered retail investors turned speculative eyes to precious metals.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan recouped early losses to rise 0.7 per cent, bouncing after four straight sessions of losses.

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.8 per cent, after shedding almost 2 per cent on Friday, while Chinese blue chips gained 0.5 per cent as the country’s central bank injected more cash into money markets.