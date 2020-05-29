9:50 am

Dollar bides time, yuan falls before Trump takes stage on China

The dollar was hemmed into a narrow trading range on Friday as traders' focus shifted to US President Donald Trump's response to China's passage of a national security law for Hong Kong.

The yuan fell in onshore trade and remained near a record low in offshore trade as markets turned nervous before Trump's announcement later on Friday of policy moves that could ignite a diplomatic row between Washington and Beijing.

The greenback was on course for a weekly loss against major currencies as progress in lifting coronavirus lockdowns and stimulus plans in Europe weakened demand for safe havens, but the mood could quickly worsen if US-China tensions increase. Click here to read in full the global forex market report.

9:30 am

Asian stocks slip as markets await Trump’s Hong Kong response

Asia's stock markets pulled back and major currencies were held in check on Friday, as investors await the US response to China tightening control over the city of Hong Kong.

China's parliament on Thursday pressed ahead with national security legislation for the city, raising fears over the future of its democratic freedoms and function as a finance hub.

US President Donald Trump, who has vowed a tough response, said he will hold a news conference on China later on Friday. Trepidation about a further deterioration in US-China relations sent stocks lower and put investors on edge. Click here to read in full the Asian stock markets report.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened Friday on a weak note. Sensex was down 236 points or 0.73 per cent at 31,964, while the Nifty dropped 71 points or 0.75 per cent to 9,419.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Friday, May 29, 2020

₹945 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 930 913 960 975 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a stop-loss at ₹930 levels

₹707 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 695 685 715 725 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹695 levels

₹190 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 187 184 193 196 Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹187 levels

₹78 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 75 73 80 82 Utilise intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹75 levels

₹1472 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1455 1440 1485 1500 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,455 levels

₹158 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 153 149 164 169 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹153 levels

₹2005 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1985 1965 2025 2045 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS gains above ₹2,025 levels

9483 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9420 9370 9535 9600 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 9,420 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Bharat Electronics (₹69.5): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Electronics (BEL) at current levels. The stock has been in a medium-term sideways consolidation phase in the wide band between ₹56 and ₹80 since early March.

In early May, the stock found support at the lower boundary (₹56) and bounced up. Within the sideways phase, the stock has been in a near-term uptrend over the past three weeks.

On Thursday, the stock gained 4.4 per cent accompanied by good volume, breaking above a key resistance at ₹68 as well as the 50-DMA. Also, the stock trades well above its 21- and 50-DMAs. Click here to read Today's Pick on Bharat Electronics.nc