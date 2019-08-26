Aug. 26 | 9.04 am

ITC breaks crucial long-term support

ITC is under pressure. The stock plummeted 6.8 per cent last week. This sharp fall has dragged the stock well below the crucial long-term support level of ₹240. We will have to wait and see if ITC sustains below ₹240 and confirms the break.

It has to reverse sharply higher and close decisively above ₹243 to get a breather. In such scenario, the chances of seeing a further fall will get reduced, and a corrective rally to ₹255 and ₹260 is possible. But an inability to bounce above ₹243 can take ITC lower to the next key support level of ₹228.5.

If it manages to hold above this support, it can consolidate between ₹228 and ₹243 for some time. But as long as ITC trades below ₹243, it will remain under pressure. An eventual break below ₹228.5 will confirm the break of the long-term uptrend and intensify the fall further. Such a break will see the stock tumbling further towards the next major support levels of ₹211 and ₹207. It will also keep the possibilities high of the stock extending the fall even up to ₹200 and ₹190.

SBI can face resistance ahead

After taking a breather in the week earlier, SBI resumed its fall and tumbled 6.8 per cent last week. Though there is a possibility to see a near-term corrective bounce, the broader picture remains weak. A strong resistance at ₹280 can cap the rally. A consolidation between ₹260 and ₹280 for a week cannot be ruled out. The indicators on the charts remain bearish, keeping the doors open for further fall. The 21-day moving average has crossed below the 200-day moving average — a bearish cross-over indicating that the upside could be limited.

As such, SBI is likely to keep the downtrend intact and break below ₹260 in the coming days. Such a break can take the stock initially lower to ₹250-245. A further break below ₹245 will then increase the likelihood of the fall extending to ₹230. The broad region between ₹240 and ₹230 is a strong support zone which can halt the current downtrend. A corrective rally, thereafter, to ₹270-280 cannot be ruled out. But a strong break below ₹230 will increase the possibility of the stock tumbling further to ₹190-180 over the medium term.

More pain ahead for YES Bank investors

It was a nerve-wracking week for investors of YES Bank. The stock has fallen by over 20 per cent, as irregularities and unauthorised transactions at CG Power and Industrial Solution, came to light. YES Bank holds 12.8 per cent stake in CG Power, which it acquired in May on invocation of pledged shares of its promoter, due to default of loan by Oyster Buildwell, a group company of Avantha Group (CG Power is part of Avantha Group).

Index Outlook: Indices recover from a key base

The continued selling pressure in PSU banking stocks and the mid- and small-cap segments kept the bellwether indices — the Sensex and the Nifty — on selling mode last week.

The continued selling pressure in PSU banking stocks and the mid- and small-cap segments kept the bellwether indices — the Sensex and the Nifty — on selling mode last week.

The global markets were mixed during the week. Fears of a looming global recession fears and fading stimulus hopes had caused a sharp fall in the benchmarks on Thursday. However, the indices saw a respite and moved higher in anticipation of relief measures on Friday. After market hours, the Finance Minister announced a number of steps to give a push to the market and the economy. A key measure is the rolling back of the super-rich surcharge levied on capital gains in equity market for FPIs and domestic investors.

Asian shares sank on Monday as the latest salvo in the Sino-US trade war shook confidence in the world economy and sent investors steaming to the safe harbours of sovereign bonds and gold, while slugging emerging market currencies.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury debt dropped to their lowest since mid-2016, while gold hit its highest since April 2013 as risk was shunned.