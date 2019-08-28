Aug. 28 | 10 am

Markets update: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex started on a choppy note on Wednesday tracking weakness in metal and banking stocks amid tepid cues from global markets.

After opening slightly higher than its previous close, the 30-share index slipped into the red to trade 144.92 points, or 0.39 per cent, lower at 37,496.35 at 10 am, while the broader Nifty fell 40.80 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 11,064.55.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 147.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, higher at 37,641.27; and the Nifty rose 47.50 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 11,105.35.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Tata Motors, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, TechM, Sun Pharma, PowerGrid, Infosys and ITC, that rose up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Maruti, HUL, Kotak Bank and ONGC fell up to 2 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 923.94 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,162.65 crore, provisional data showed.

Aug. 28 | 9.50 am

Economic headwinds pull rupee’s resilience in August

The rupee’s resilience in the face economic headwinds has come to an end, with the currency losing its year-to-date gains in the space of just one month.

The country’s massive domestic market is now dragging on the rupee as growth at home slows, foreigners pull cash from local equities and the currency increasingly tracks moves in the yuan as the trade war heats up. Read the full story here

Aug. 28 | 9.40 am

Mutual funds set 10-year AUM target at ₹100-lakh cr

Notwithstanding the crisis in debt-oriented schemes, the mutual fund industry is targeting to increase the assets under management (AUM) four-fold to ₹100-lakh crore over the next decade from ₹25-lakh crore now, and the investor base to 10 crore from the existing two crore, a five-fold rise, over the same period. Read more here

Aug. 28 | 9.28 am

MFs brought out risky schemes to chase higher yields: Tyagi

The mutual fund industry rolled out risky investment products in its race to gain higher yields, raising questions on the distinction between lending and investing.

Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI, said recent events in the debt segment have put the spotlight on several risky investments made by the industry in its quest for higher yields. Read the full story here

Aug. 28 | 9.24 am

Opening Bell: The 30-share BSE index Sensex opened on a weak note dropping 43.80 points to 37,597.47 against the previous close of 37,641.27. The 50-share NSE index Nifty opened 52.1 points lower 18.25 points at 11,087.10 against the previous close of 11,105.35.

Aug. 28 | 9.12 am

Today's Pick - Apollo Tyres (₹172): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Apollo Tyres at current levels. The stock gained 3.4 per cent with good volume on Tuesday, breaching a key immediate resistance at ₹168. With this rally, the stock appears to have resumed the near-term uptrend that has been in place since it registered a 52-week low at ₹144 in early August this year. Read the full technicals here

Aug. 28 | 9.10 am

Day Trading Guide for August 28, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2259 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2245 2230 2275 2290 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,245 levels

₹785 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 777 770 792 800 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses down from ₹792 levels

₹245 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 242 239 248 251 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹242 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 122 119 129 132 Utilise intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹122 levels

₹1275 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1260 1245 1290 1305 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹1,290 levels

₹285 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 278 270 292 298 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹278 levels

₹2237 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2220 2200 2260 2280 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹2,260 levels

11103 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11100 11050 11150 11200 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,100 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Aug. 28 | 9.09 am

Asian stocks find modest support on firmer US futures

Asian shares eked out meagre gains on Wednesday, as higher Wall Street futures provided some relief for investors after an overnight U.S. selloff, though deeper worries about the global economy are likely to keep a lid on sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.03 per cent, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.04 per cent and Australia's shares rose 0.07 per cent.

The U.S. yield curve inversion deepened on Tuesday to levels not seen since 2007, which sent Wall Street stocks lower. The S&P 500 fell 0.33 per cent. Read the full report here