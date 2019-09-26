Live Markets Live: Asian stocks gain on hopes of an end to US-China trade friction

9.05 am

Wall Street rises: U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors looked past Democrats' attempt to impeach President Donald Trump, while Nike shares jumped on upbeat quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 170.69 points, or 0.64%, to 26,978.46, the S&P 500 gained 18.76 points, or 0.63%, to 2,985.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 86.81 points, or 1.09%, to 8,080.44.

8.40 am

Today's Pick - Century Plyboards India (₹154.9): Buy

The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150. This rally has strengthened the short-term uptrend. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels.

After a medium-term downtrend, the stock found support at ₹112 in early August this year. Thereafter, it changed direction triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index and price rate of change indicators. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. While trending up the stock had decisively breached its 21- and 50-DMAs and hovers well above them. Read more on the technicals here

 

8.38 am

Day Trading Guide for September 26, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1239 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1225

1210

1255

1270

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,225 levels

 

₹792 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

782

770

802

811

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹802 levels

 

₹248 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

245

242

252

256

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹252 levels

 

₹131 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

128

125

134

137

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹134 levels

 

₹1279 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1265

1250

1295

1319

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,265 levels

 

₹280 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

274

267

287

294

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹287 levels

 

₹2087 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2065

2044

2110

2130

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2065 levels

 

11469 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11420

11370

11520

11580

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 11,420 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

8.35 am

Asian stocks rose on Thursday as hopes the United States and China may soon end their year-long trade war boosted demand for riskier assets while worries about a U.S. presidential impeachment bid ebbed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.40%. Chinese blue-chip shares advanced 0.20%.

The optimism over trade pushed market concerns about U.S. political risks into the background, a day after Democrat lawmakers said they will open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with his Ukraine counterpart.

Lifting investor mood, Trump said a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China “could happen sooner” that people think, which would remove a huge shadow over the global economic outlook.

Published on September 26, 2019