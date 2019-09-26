9.05 am

Wall Street rises: U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors looked past Democrats' attempt to impeach President Donald Trump, while Nike shares jumped on upbeat quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 170.69 points, or 0.64%, to 26,978.46, the S&P 500 gained 18.76 points, or 0.63%, to 2,985.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 86.81 points, or 1.09%, to 8,080.44.

8.40 am

Today's Pick - Century Plyboards India (₹154.9): Buy

The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150. This rally has strengthened the short-term uptrend. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels.

After a medium-term downtrend, the stock found support at ₹112 in early August this year. Thereafter, it changed direction triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index and price rate of change indicators. Since then, the stock has been in a short-term uptrend. While trending up the stock had decisively breached its 21- and 50-DMAs and hovers well above them. Read more on the technicals here

8.38 am

Day Trading Guide for September 26, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1239 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1225 1210 1255 1270 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,225 levels

₹792 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 782 770 802 811 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹802 levels

₹248 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 245 242 252 256 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹252 levels

₹131 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 128 125 134 137 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹134 levels

₹1279 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1265 1250 1295 1319 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,265 levels

₹280 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 274 267 287 294 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹287 levels

₹2087 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2065 2044 2110 2130 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2065 levels

11469 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11420 11370 11520 11580 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract declines below 11,420 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

8.35 am

Asian stocks rose on Thursday as hopes the United States and China may soon end their year-long trade war boosted demand for riskier assets while worries about a U.S. presidential impeachment bid ebbed.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.40%. Chinese blue-chip shares advanced 0.20%.

The optimism over trade pushed market concerns about U.S. political risks into the background, a day after Democrat lawmakers said they will open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with his Ukraine counterpart.

Lifting investor mood, Trump said a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China “could happen sooner” that people think, which would remove a huge shadow over the global economic outlook.