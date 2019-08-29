10:25 am

Rupee falls 17 paise against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated by 17 paise to 71.95 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, tracking a weak domestic equity market and persistent foreign fund outflows. Pessimism over US-China trade talks also put pressure on the domestic unit, forex dealers said.

However, a weak dollar against other major currencies overseas and softening crude prices restricted the rupee’s fall, they added. Click here to read in full the rupee report.

10:05 am

Sensex, Nifty trade on a weak note

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, were trading around 0.5 per cent lower in early session on Friday. The Sensex was at 37,291, down 160 points or 0.43 per cent lower, while the Nifty was at 11,003, down 42 points or 0.39 per cent weaker on its overnight close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Maruti and IndusInd Bank, while the laggards were YES Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, HDFC and Axis Bank.

The healthcare, metals, capital goods and auto sector shares rose between 0.3-0.55 per cent to prop up the BSE index, while the finance, capital goods, IT and technology sector shares weighed on the benchmark index, losing between 0.40-0.65 per cent during the session.

According to an agency report, the Sensex, which dropped over 250 points in early trade, was dragged by heavy selling in banking stocks ahead of the expiry of August derivatives amid weak cues from other Asian markets.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 189.43 points, or 0.50 per cent, lower at 37,451.84. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 59.25 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 11,046.10.

During the day, investors can expect greater volatility in the market on the back of weekly and monthly expiration of the August futures and options (F&O) contracts, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Technical Research, at Kotak Securities.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 935.27 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 359.32 crore, provisional data showed.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 18 paise against its previous close to trade at 71.95 in early session.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Korea and Japan were trading on a negative note in their respective late morning sessions.

Exchanges on Wall Street ended in the green on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.57per cent lower at 59.59 per barrel. (with inputs from PTI)

9:55 am

Oil prices pegged back by mounting concern over US economy

Oil prices fell on Thursday for the first time in three days after San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly sounded a note of concern about the strength of United States (US) economy. Click here to read in full the crude oil market report.

9:45 am

Yen on backfoot as returning confidence dulls safe-haven allure

The dollar held gains against the safe-haven yen on Thursday as ebbing recession worries soothed markets after earlier volatility although the pound nursed its losses as investors became increasingly worried about a hard Brexit. Click here to read in full the global forex markets report.

9:35 am

Why the stock of RBL Bank has fallen 40 per cent over the past month

RBL Bank has been the stock market darling ever since it hit the primary market in 2016. But the stock has come under severe pressure recently, losing about 40 per cent over the past month, since it announced its June quarter results. While the bank delivered strong performance, the management indicating possible deterioration in its asset quality in the next 2-3 quarters, had rattled investors. Click here to read in full the report on why the RBL stock has fallen 40 per cent over the past month.

9:25 am

Asian shares struggle on darkening global outlook

Global bond yields flirted with record low levels while stocks struggled to recover on Thursday as economic turbulence from intensifying United States (US)-China frictions and the spectre of a no-deal Brexit drove investors to safer harbours. Click here to read in full the global markets report.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The Sensex and the Nifty opened Thursday's session in the red. The Sensex was at 37,283, down 168 points or 0.45 per cent lower, while the Nifty was at 10,988, down 57 points or 0.52 per cent weaker.

9.00 am

Today's Pick: Tata Global Beverages (₹280): Buy

The stock of Tata Global Beverages jumped 5 per cent breaking above a key resistance at ₹270 on Wednesday. This rally has strengthened the short-term uptrend and also provides traders with a short-term horizon an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

The stock has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since early February 2019 low at ₹177. During the uptrend, the stock had decisively breached a key resistance at ₹220 in May and continued to trend upwards. Short-term trend is also up for the stock. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Tata Global Beverages.