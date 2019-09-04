9:55 am

Sensex, Nifty slip into the red

The Sensex and the Nifty slipped into the red after opening Wednesday's session little changed from Tuesday's close.

The Sensex slipped 60 points or 0.16 per cent to quote at 36,517, while the Nifty was trading at 10,773, down 24 points or 0.23 per cent lower.

The top gainers in the Sensex pack were SBI, ITC, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel and L&T, while the laggards were Sun Pharma, which dropped 3.63 per cent, Tata Motors (down 2.66 per cent), IndusInd Bank (down 2.54 per cent), Maruti (down 1.31 per cent) and Asian Paints (down 1.27 per cent).

9:50 am

What to watch: Linde India: Focus on open offer

Linde India shares will remain in focus, as the open offer for acquisition of up to 2.13 crore shares, representing 25 per cent of its fully diluted voting equity share capital, from the BOC Group (and others) will remain open till September 17. The floor price has been fixed at ₹478. Earlier, the company had rejected the delisting offer in January (due to the global takeover), as it felt the discovered price of ₹2,025 was too high against the then floor price of ₹428.50.

9:40 am

As shorts hit record levels, experts feel market could reverse

If the huge build-up of short positions by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) is any indication, the domestic stock markets are likely to see a sharp reversal in trend.

FPIs, who are among the largest equity futures and options (F&O) traders in India, are holding short positions of more than one lakh contracts on the National Stock Exchange. The ‘Put ‘and ‘Call’ ratio in F&O too is at a near eight-year high, indicating that traders are most bearish on India’s markets in nearly a decade. Click here to read in full the report on market could reverse as shorts hit record levels.

9:30 am

MCX tanks 10% on whistleblower allegations

Shares of MCX, the country’s largest commodity exchange, tanked over 10 per cent as market regulator SEBI sought clarification from the exchange on a whistleblower allegation of trouble in settlement of its recent gold and cotton contracts. Shares of the company on the BSE were down 10.09 per cent at ₹879 on Tuesday. Clck here to read in full the report on MCX shares tank on whistleblower allegations.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty opened Wednesday's session flat. The Sensex was trading at 36,569, up 6 points, while the Nifty was at 10,788, down 9 points or 0.08 per cent lower.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Ambuja Cements (₹193.2): Sell

Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Ambuja Cements at current levels. The stock has been in a medium-term downtrend since encountering a key resistance at ₹240 in late May 2019. While trending down, the stock breached a key support at ₹210 and the 200-day moving average placed at around ₹215 levels in July and continued to trend downwards. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Ambuja Cements.