11:05 am

YES Bank shares nosedive 25 per cent; other banks plunge too

Shares of YES Bank on Friday plunged 25 per cent after the company was placed under a moratorium.

The scrip suffered a massive beating and sank 24.96 per cent to Rs 27.65 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE. On the NSE, it plummeted 20 per cent to Rs 29.45.

The entire banking pack also came crashing in opening trade, with RBL Bank trading 15 per cent lower, followed by IndusInd Bank which dropped 11 per cent, SBI 7 per cent and Axis Bank 4 per cent on the BSE.

The BSE bankex was trading lower by nearly 3 per cent.

The broader market was also hit hard, with the BSE benchmark tanking 1,459.52 points.

In a rare move, capital-starved YES Bank was placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

The announcement came late Thursday evening.

YES Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

The regulatory actions, undertaken by the RBI and the government, came hours after Finance Ministry sources confirmed that SBI was directed to bail out the troubled lender.

Shares of YES Bank had zoomed 27 per cent on Thursday on reports of the bail-out.

10:50 am

Rupee slides 65 paise against $ to 73.99 on growth concerns

The rupee plunged 65 paise to 73.99 against the US currency in opening trade on Friday amid continued forex outflows following weak global growth concerns.

Stocks plummeting 3 per cent in early session also hit the domestic currency. Investor sentiment took a hit due to deep losses in global equities on coronavirus fears. RBI’s decision to place Yes Bank under a moratorium and take over its board also weighed on market mood.

The rupee had closed with gains of 6 paise at 73.33 against the dollar on Thursday. Click here to read the rupee report.

10:35 am

What to Watch:Default of principal, interest may hurt HCC

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company may come under pressure, as it defaulted on principal and interest amounts. In a disclosure, HCC said that it has defaulted ₹305.06 crore towards principal, ₹122.34 crore interest dues and ₹194.86 crore under other heads.

Total outstanding borrowings with banks, financial institutions and other lenders stand at ₹3,182.74 crore, it further said. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments, especially of lenders.

Will Agra project lift Lemon Tree Hotels?

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a licence agreement for a 62-room upcoming hotel at Agra (bypass road) under its brand name Lemon Tree Hotels. The hotel project, by Hotel Bhawna Palace, is expected to open by March 2021, it said in a notice to the bourses.

Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary and the hotel management arm of the company, will be operating and marketing the hotel, which will have a multi-cuisine restaurant, a thriving bar and equipped banquet spaces.

Nod for liver drug may boost Cadila Healthcare

Cadila Healthcare on Thursday announced that the Drug Controller General of India has approved its New Drug Application for Saioglitazar for the treatment of Non-Cirrhotic Non-Alcoholic Steato Hepatitis (NASH) in India.

NASH is a progressive disease of the liver, which starts with fat accumulation in the liver known as Non-Alcohoiic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). This condition could progress to cirrhosis and liver failure. Shareholders will closely monitor further progress.

10:25 am

Daily rupee call: Stay on the sidelines as higher volatility is expected today

The rupee (INR), after opening lower yesterday, attempted to rally against the dollar (USD). But it faced downward pressure as it advanced and ended Thursday’s session at 73.31 versus its previous close of 73.22.

The domestic currency is the weakest Asian currency for the week, having lost 1.58 per cent. Its year-to-date loss against the dollar stands at about 2.7 per cent as of yesterday. Click here to read the daily rupee call

10:00 am

Sensex, Nifty plunge more than 2 per cent in early trade

The Sensex and Nifty were trading on the back foot in early session on Friday.

The Sensex dropped 971 points or 2.52 per cent to 37,448, while the Nifty dropped 330 points or 2.93 per cent to 10,938.

According to a PTI report, Sensex plummeted over 1,400 points in opening session led by a massive sell-off in global stocks as volatility peaked amid rising concerns over the economic strain of the coronavirus outbreak.

The rupee too depreciated 53 paise to 73.86 against the US dollar in morning session.

Incessant foreign fund outflows also spooked market participants, traders said.

After sinking 1,459.52 points in early trade, the 30-share index was down 1052.33 points, or 2.74 per cent, at 37,418.28, and the NSE Nifty plunged 318.30 points, or 2.82 per cent, to 10,950.70.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 61.13 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 38,470.61, and the Nifty advanced 18 points or 0.16 per cent to finish at 11,269.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,476.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,510.89 crore on Thursday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

Shares of YES Bank tanked 25 per cent after the capital-starved lender was placed under a moratorium, with the Reserve Bank of India capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

YES Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

The rare move, made by the RBI and the government, came hours after Finance Ministry sources confirmed that State Bank of India was directed to bail out the troubled lender.

SBI cracked over 6 per cent, and was among the top losers on Sensex. IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Ultratech Cement were also in the red.

According to traders, investor sentiment was hit by intense selling in global equities as heightened volatility on concerns over the economic impact of coronavirus on world economies plagued markets.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo cracked up to 3 per cent.

Stock exchanges in the US too ended up to 3 per cent lower on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures cracked 1.04 per cent to $49.47 per barrel.

9:30 am

Today's Pick: FDC (₹243): Buy

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of FDC at current levels. The stock surged 6.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Thursday and managed to close above a key immediate resistance level of ₹239.

Since taking support at ₹152 in October 2019, the stock has been in an intermediate-term uptrend. While trending up, the stock had decisively breached a key long-term resistance at around ₹205 in late December and continued to trend upwards. But, it witnessed a corrective decline after registering a new 52-week high at ₹269 in late February this year. Click here to read Today's Pick on FDC,

9:15 am

Day Trading Guide for Friday, March 6, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1151 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1135 1120 1165 1180 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,165 levels

₹754 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 747 740 762 773 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹747 levels

₹187 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 185 182 190 193 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹190 levels

₹92 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 90 87 96 99 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹90 levels

₹1311 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1295 1280 1325 1340 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,295 levels

₹288 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 282 274 296 304 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹282 levels

₹2124 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2105 2083 2145 2165 Make use of intra-day dips to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,105 levels

11255 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11200 11150 11300 11350 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,300 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.