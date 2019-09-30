9:25 am

Indices poised at a key resistance

After a sharp rally, the bellwether indices began to test resistance and paused last week. Some profit-booking also led to this minor halt. Moreover, the investors are waiting for further direction from the outcome of the RBI policy meeting scheduled for October 4.

The September month auto sales number is also a key data to watch out for in the truncated week ahead as Wednesday is a market holiday on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. If profit taking continues, the Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline; investors should, thus, tread with caution.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened the week in the red.

The Sensex was quoting at 38,726, down 96 points or 0.25 per cent lower than Friday's close, while the Nifty opened at 11,491, down 21 points or 0.18 per cent lower.

9:10 am

Big Story: 5 value stocks for you

With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If yes, here are some fundamentally-sound stocks available at attractive valuations. Take your pick.

9:00 am

Weekly Trading Guide for week beginning Sept 30, 2019

SBI (₹281.2)

SBI opened the week strongly at ₹307.5 against the previous close of ₹301.7, up nearly 2 per cent. The stock appreciated further to a high of ₹316, briefly trading above the 50-day moving average. However, the stock reversed abruptly as it could not sustain the bullish momentum and the price began to decline, breaking below the key supports at ₹300 and ₹292.

Thus, the near-term outlook seems weak as rallies are sold-off. The relative strength index has dipped below the 50-mark, indicating weakness. On the downside, supports are at ₹273.7 and ₹267. Resistances are at ₹292 and ₹300. The next leg of trend can be expected only if the stock price breaks either to ₹300 or ₹267.

In case it goes above ₹300, the stock will face a hurdle at the resistance band between ₹305.1 and ₹307.6, beyond which it may potentially retest the ₹316 levels. But if the stock breaks below ₹267, the sell-off could intensify and the stock will most likely tumble to ₹260. The return last week was minus 6.2 per cent.

ITC (₹252.9)

The stock price of ITC took a huge leap as it opened the week at ₹250 against the previous close of ₹238.05, which is a solid 5 per cent gain. It extended the rally and went on to make a high of ₹260.5. However, the stock could not move beyond that level and the price started to soften and slumped to ₹242.7, from where it bounced off from the 21-day moving average support.

Studying the chart, one can observe that the stock is consolidating sideways as the price oscillates in the band between ₹247 and the resistance band ₹258-260. If the stock manages to breach the upper limit of the range at ₹260, it is likely that it will appreciate towards ₹270 levels, beyond which there’s an immediate resistance at ₹273.

However, if the stock weakens and slides below the lower limit of the range, that is, ₹247, the price may depreciate to ₹240, below which it can even drop to ₹234 levels. Last week’s return was plus 6.5 per cent.

Infosys (₹782.3)

Infosys witnessed considerable selling immediately after the previous week opened. As a result, it tumbled below the key level at ₹800. A stronger rupee weighed down the stock. The fall extended to ₹741.9 before the stock recouped some if its losses, closing the week at ₹782.

Recoveries are strongly resisted by the price band between ₹793 and ₹800. Hence, the near-term outlook remains weak. It has also moved below the 50-day moving average, potentially shifting the medium-term trend to bearish. The RSI has dipped below the 50 midpoint and the moving average convergence divergence indicator too appears weak. So, if the scrip weakens below ₹781, it will most likely depreciate to ₹762.

A break below that level can intensify the bearish trend and the stock could dwindle to ₹725 levels. Alternatively, if the stock manages to post a recovery beyond the stiff resistance at ₹800, there will be a minor resistance at ₹814, beyond which it might move northwards to ₹850 levels over the medium term.

RIL (₹1,308.7)

Following the bullish momentum, the stock price of Reliance Industries continued to gain throughout last week. The stock toppled the key resistance at ₹1,300, making the case stronger for further appreciation. The relative strength index is clearly favouring the bulls and the moving average convergence divergence indicator has come into the positive territory, denoting a strong prevailing uptrend.

Also, the stock price has broken above the falling trend-line resistance. The stock has posted gains for two consecutive weeks. All these imply that the stock is on a strong bull trend and is likely to continue appreciating in the coming sessions.

On the upside, the stock will face a minor resistance at ₹1,320, beyond which it could strengthen to ₹1,365 levels in the near term. On the other hand, if the stock undergoes a correction, ₹1,300 will act as a key immeidate support, below which the price could fall to ₹1,240 in the short term. The return last week was plus 4.4 per cent.

Tata Steel (₹359.5)

The share price of Tata Steel was consolidating last week, fluctuating between ₹360 and ₹380. Though the stock attempted to move past ₹380, it failed, as it was rejected by the 50-day moving average. Thus, the broader ₹345-380 range continues to control the trend.

The moving average convergence divergence indicator implies weakness and so is the relative strength index. But since the RSI remains in over-sold conditions, the chances of a major downtrend from the current levels stand reduced. But unless the stock invalidates the range, the direction of the next major trend will be indecisive. Hence, the near-term outlook seems sluggish.

If the stock breaks out of the upper boundary of the range, it may rise towards the resistance band between ₹395 and ₹400. Beyond those levels, it can move upwards to ₹440. But, if the stock breaches below ₹345, the support is at ₹330, below which the stock could test the psychological level of ₹300.