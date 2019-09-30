YES Bank gets RBI approval to raise capital, but scrip down 12 per cent

YES Bank on Monday said it has received a go-ahead from the Reserve Bank of India for its capital raising plans.

"The bank is pleased to inform you that it has received acknowledgement from the Reserve Bank of India to go ahead with the proposed increase in its authorised share capital," it said in a regulatory filing.

It will now seek the shareholders' consent and proceed with its capital raise.

The private sector lender is likely to raise about Rs 800 crore from the market. It had previously said that it was getting a good response from investors.

However, the YES Bank scrip has tumbled by over 12 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade.