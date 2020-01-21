9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Tuesday, January 21, 2019

₹1254 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1240 1220 1270 1285 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,240 levels

₹768 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 760 750 775 783 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹760 levels

₹241 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 239 236 244 247 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹244 levels

₹122 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 120 117 125 128 Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell on rallies while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹125 levels

₹1532 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1515 1500 1545 1560 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,515 levels

₹313 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 307 300 320 327 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹320 levels

₹2170 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2150 2130 2190 2210 The stock is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹2,190 levels

12263 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12210 12160 12310 12360 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight only if the contract advances above 12,310 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Power Grid Corporation of India (₹204.8): Buy

The stock of Power Grid Corporation of India jumped 3.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday, breaking above a key long-term resistance at ₹200 as well as a medium-term downtrend-line. Click here to read in full the Today's Pick on Power Grid.