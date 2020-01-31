9:15 am

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Friday, January 31, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1227 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1215 1200 1239 1255 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,215 levels

₹780 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 772 762 789 799 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock reverses down from ₹789 levels

₹233 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 231 228 236 239 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹236 levels

₹115 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 113 111 117 120 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹117 levels

₹1442 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1430 1415 1455 1470 The stock of RIL extended the downtrend and fell 2.5 per cent on Thursday. Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹1,455

₹310 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 305 299 316 322 Near-term stance is negatively biased for the stock of SBI. Go short on a fall below ₹305 with a fixed stop-loss

₹2138 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2120 2100 2160 2180 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹2,160 levels

12043 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12000 11950 12085 12130 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rallies above 12,085 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (₹266.9): Buy

The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹262. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels. Since registering a 52-week low at ₹192 in February 2019, the stock has been in a long-term uptrend.