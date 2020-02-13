10:15 am

What to Watch: All eyes on Autoline Ind's fund-raising plans

Shares of Autoline Industries will remain in focus on fund raising plans. The company’s board will meet on Thursday to consider fund raising by way of issuance of securities on preferential basis; a debt restructuring plan with two secured lenders; and issuance of shares and convertible and non-convertible debentures on preferential basis to the lenders by converting a part of the secured loans. Shareholders of Autoline Industries will closely monitor the developments.

10:00 am

Sensex, Nifty trade in the red

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, reversed their firm trend to slip into the red on Thursday.

The Sensex was at 41,420, down 143 points or 0.35 per cent lower. The Nifty slipped to 12,173, down 27 points or 0.22 per cent.

The top gainers in the Sensex pack were Titan (up 2.61 per cent), SBI (2.39 per cent), TCS (0.72 per cent), Nestle India (0.46 per cent) and Infosys (0.49 per cent).

The laggards were Kotak Bank (down 1.50 per cent), Axis Bank (1.42 per cent), HCL Tech (1.39 per cent), IndusInd Bank (1.28 per cent) and Maruti (1.08 per cent).

According to a PTI report, Sensex and Nifty slipped into the negative zone in opening deals, weighed down by disappointing macroeconomic data.

Both key indices were in the red primarily due to emergence of selling in financial and auto stocks.

Hurting market sentiment, government data on Wednesday showed that industrial output contracted by 0.3 per cent in December while retail inflation jumped to a 68-month high of 7.59 per cent in January on high food prices.

Ahead of the release of IIP and inflation data, the Sensex had settled 349.76 points, or 0.85 per cent, higher at 41,565.90; and the Nifty had clocked 93.30 points, or 0.77 per cent, gains to settle at 12,201.20 on Wednesday.

Provisional data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 48.81 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee was trading lower by 8 paise at 71.41 against the US dollar in opening deals on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were trading mixed as coronavirus concerns continued to impact investor sentiment globally.

The number of fatalities and new cases from China’s coronavirus outbreak soared on Thursday, with over 200 more deaths and thousands of new patients.

9:35 am

Daily rupee call: Sell rupee below 71.4 with stop-loss at 71.2

On the back of considerable demand for the dollar (USD), the rupee (INR) weakened during Wednesday's session despite opening with a marginal gain. The Indian currency closed the session at 71.33, compared to its previous close of 71.28. If the domestic currency continues to decline, it might test the support at 71.4. Below that level, 71.5 is the support. On the other hand, if the rupee advances, it will face hurdles at 71.2 and 71.1. Click here to read the Daily Rupee Call in full.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Thursday's session weakly negative. The Sensex was at 41,522, down 42 points or 0.10 per cent. The Nifty also opened in weakly negative territory at 12,207.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1249 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1237 1225 1260 1275 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves above ₹1,260 levels

₹781 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 774 767 786 794 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹774 levels

₹213 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 210 207 217 220 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹217 levels

₹106 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 103 100 110 114 The stock of ONGC trades in a narrow range without any bias. Desist trading in it for the session

₹1470 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1455 1440 1485 1500 As long as the stock of RIL trades above ₹1,455 the near-term stance remains positive. Buy in dips

₹320 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 315 308 327 333 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions on the stock with a stop-loss at ₹327 levels

₹2170 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2150 2130 2195 2220 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,150 levels

12228 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12180 12130 12280 12330 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 12,180 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Minda Corporation (₹116.7): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Minda Corporation at current levels. Breaking above a key resistance at ₹110, the stock jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday. With this rally, the stock appears to have resumed its medium-term uptrend that has been in place since the August 2019 low of ₹65.5. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Minda Corporation.