10:15 am
What to Watch: All eyes on Autoline Ind's fund-raising plans
Shares of Autoline Industries will remain in focus on fund raising plans. The company’s board will meet on Thursday to consider fund raising by way of issuance of securities on preferential basis; a debt restructuring plan with two secured lenders; and issuance of shares and convertible and non-convertible debentures on preferential basis to the lenders by converting a part of the secured loans. Shareholders of Autoline Industries will closely monitor the developments.
10:00 am
Sensex, Nifty trade in the red
The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, reversed their firm trend to slip into the red on Thursday.
The Sensex was at 41,420, down 143 points or 0.35 per cent lower. The Nifty slipped to 12,173, down 27 points or 0.22 per cent.
The top gainers in the Sensex pack were Titan (up 2.61 per cent), SBI (2.39 per cent), TCS (0.72 per cent), Nestle India (0.46 per cent) and Infosys (0.49 per cent).
The laggards were Kotak Bank (down 1.50 per cent), Axis Bank (1.42 per cent), HCL Tech (1.39 per cent), IndusInd Bank (1.28 per cent) and Maruti (1.08 per cent).
According to a PTI report, Sensex and Nifty slipped into the negative zone in opening deals, weighed down by disappointing macroeconomic data.
Both key indices were in the red primarily due to emergence of selling in financial and auto stocks.
Hurting market sentiment, government data on Wednesday showed that industrial output contracted by 0.3 per cent in December while retail inflation jumped to a 68-month high of 7.59 per cent in January on high food prices.
Ahead of the release of IIP and inflation data, the Sensex had settled 349.76 points, or 0.85 per cent, higher at 41,565.90; and the Nifty had clocked 93.30 points, or 0.77 per cent, gains to settle at 12,201.20 on Wednesday.
Provisional data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 48.81 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee was trading lower by 8 paise at 71.41 against the US dollar in opening deals on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks were trading mixed as coronavirus concerns continued to impact investor sentiment globally.
The number of fatalities and new cases from China’s coronavirus outbreak soared on Thursday, with over 200 more deaths and thousands of new patients.
9:35 am
Daily rupee call: Sell rupee below 71.4 with stop-loss at 71.2
On the back of considerable demand for the dollar (USD), the rupee (INR) weakened during Wednesday's session despite opening with a marginal gain. The Indian currency closed the session at 71.33, compared to its previous close of 71.28. If the domestic currency continues to decline, it might test the support at 71.4. Below that level, 71.5 is the support. On the other hand, if the rupee advances, it will face hurdles at 71.2 and 71.1. Click here to read the Daily Rupee Call in full.
9:15 am
Opening bell
The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Thursday's session weakly negative. The Sensex was at 41,522, down 42 points or 0.10 per cent. The Nifty also opened in weakly negative territory at 12,207.
9:10 am
Day Trading Guide for Thursday, February 13, 2020
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1249 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1237
1225
1260
1275
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves above ₹1,260 levels
₹781 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
774
767
786
794
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹774 levels
₹213 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
207
217
220
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹217 levels
₹106 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
103
100
110
114
The stock of ONGC trades in a narrow range without any bias. Desist trading in it for the session
₹1470 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1440
1485
1500
As long as the stock of RIL trades above ₹1,455 the near-term stance remains positive. Buy in dips
₹320 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
315
308
327
333
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions on the stock with a stop-loss at ₹327 levels
₹2170 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2130
2195
2220
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,150 levels
12228 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12180
12130
12280
12330
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 12,180 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
9:00 am
Today's Pick: Minda Corporation (₹116.7): Buy
Minda corp plant
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Minda Corporation at current levels. Breaking above a key resistance at ₹110, the stock jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday. With this rally, the stock appears to have resumed its medium-term uptrend that has been in place since the August 2019 low of ₹65.5. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Minda Corporation.