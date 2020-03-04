10:00 am

Benchmarks edge up to trade flat

The benchmark indices, which opened weak, recovered to trade flat in early session on Wednesday. The Sensex was at 38,639, up 15 points, while the Nifty was up 9 points at 11,312.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and ONGC, while the laggards were IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank

According to an agency report. the Sensex and Nifty opened on a choppy note tracking persistent foreign fund outflow and tepid cues from global markets as concerns over the economic fallout of coronavirus epidemic continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer surged 479.68 points or 1.26 per cent to end at 38,623.70, and the broader Nifty jumped 170.55 points or 1.53 per cent to close at 11,303.30.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 2,415.80 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 3,135.24 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

The report quoted traders as saying that besides incessant foreign fund outflows, the emergence of coronavirus cases in India kept the markets on edge.

Bourses in South Korea rallied over 2 per cent after the country reported a significantly lower increase in the number of fresh coronavirus cases than the day before.

Stock exchanges in China, Hong Kong and Japan were also trading with gains in their morning sessions.

On the other hand, US stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday, despite a surprise inter-meeting interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

The US central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by a sizable half-percentage point in an effort to support the economy in the face of the spreading coronavirus.

Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus “poses evolving risks to economic activity“.

The rupee appreciated 24 paise to 72.95 against the US dollar in morning session. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 1.45 per cent to $52.61 per barrel (with inputs from PTI).

Asian shares struggle for traction as Fed cut fails to lift confidence

Asian shares wobbled on Wednesday and bonds held gains, as an emergency rate cut from the US Federal Reserve did little to soothe investor fears over the coronavirus's widening fallout.

The surprise 50 basis point cut came with commentary highlighting the limits of monetary policy, and Wall Street indexes fell sharply, gold surged and the dollar sank. The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasuries, which falls when prices rise, hit a once unimaginable low of 0.9060 per cent.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.2 per cent higher, after easing hopes drove gains on Tuesday. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei was either side of flat in choppy trade. Click here to read the Asian markets report.

What to Watch: Focus on stocks turning ex-dividend on Thursday

Close to two dozen companies will turn ex-date for dividend on Thursday. Investors wishing to get the dividend payout from those companies need to buy those shares by Wednesday. These companies include AMJ Land Holding (₹0.20/share), Apar Industries (₹9.5), Avanti Feeds (₹5), Bharat Bijlee (₹12.5), Dr Lal Path (₹6), JK Paper (₹4), KRBL (₹2.80), LG Balakrishnan (₹5), Manaksia (₹7.5), NLC India (₹7.06), Plastiblends (₹3.75), PVR (₹4), Sharda Crop (₹2) and Vedanta (₹3.9).

Thomas Cook to turn ex-date for buyback

Shares of Thomas Cook will turn ex-date for the proposed buyback on Thursday. That means, shareholders wishing to participate in the buyback offer need to buy the company’s shares by Wednesday. The company plans to buy back up to 2.6 crore of its fully paid-up shares at a price of ₹57.50 a share for a maximum aggregate amount of ₹150 crore. The transaction will be entirely funded by internal accruals, it said. The stock of Thomas Cook currently hovers around ₹47.

Arbitration process may clip HAL wings

Hindustan Aeronautics has received a notice from the International Court of Arbitration for arbitration with RUAG Aerospace Services GMBH. The company said it has initiated necessary action for the arbitration. The amount in dispute partially quantified by the opponent party is $21,872,500 (about ₹160 crore) against alleged damages for breach of agreement regarding supply of structural parts for production of Dornier-228 by HAL. Shareholders will closely monitor the development.

The benchmark indices opened Wednesday's session in the red. The Sensex was at 38,513, down 110 points or 0.29 per cent lower. The Nifty opened at 11,285, down 17 points or 0.15 per cent lower.

Day Trading Guide for March 4, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1181 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1170 1155 1195 1210 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,195 levels

₹746 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 735 725 755 765 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹735 levels

₹193 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 192 190 196 199 The stock hovers in the oversold territory. Go long with a tight stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹196 levels

₹93 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 90 87 96 99 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹90 levels

₹1343 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1330 1315 1355 1370 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,330 levels

₹289 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 284 277 296 303 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of SBI fails to rally above ₹296 levels

₹2038 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2020 2000 2060 2080 Utilise intra-day declines to initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,020 levels

11294 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11250 11200 11350 11400 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,250 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Today's Pick: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (₹393.3): Buy

Taking a contrarian stance the short-term outlook for the stock of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries appears bullish after a strong 6.6 per cent-rally on Tuesday. Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock at current levels.

Following a short-term downtrend from the January high of ₹462, the stock recorded a low of ₹363 on Monday and found support at this levels. Triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index and the price rate of change indicator, the stock changed direction and rallied last session. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past one week. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Sun Pharmaceuticals.