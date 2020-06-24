9:50 am

Dollar wobbly as PMI data stokes hopes for global recovery

The dollar was under pressure on Wednesday, after upbeat data in Europe boosted the euro and helped stoke hopes for a global economic recovery, underpinning investor appetite for riskier currencies.

IHS Markit's euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, a broad gauge of economic activity, beat expectations with a bounce to 47.5 from May's 31.9.

That is still below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction, but the strong rebound - together with upbeat data in Britain and the United States - lent support to a sense that growth is returning at pace. Click here to read more on the global forex market report.

9:30 am

Wall Street ends higher on recovery hopes, Nasdaq hits another record

Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher on Tuesday as improving economic data and the prospect of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a swift recovery, while a jump in technology shares powered the Nasdaq to another record high.

While all the indexes pared gains late in the session to close below their peaks for the day, the Nasdaq managed to register its fifth record high close this month. Apple Inc provided the biggest boost followed by Amazon.com and Microsoft. Click here to read more on the US markets.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened over 0.5 per cent higher on Wednesday.

Sensex shot up 222 points or 0.51 per cent at 35,610, while the Nifty gained 60 points or 0.58 per cent at 10,531.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

₹1040 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1025 1010 1055 1070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,025 levels

₹720 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 710 700 730 740 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹710 levels

₹185 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 182 179 188 191 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹188 levels

₹85 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 83 80 88 91 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC with a fixed stop-loss at ₹83 levels

₹1720 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1705 1685 1735 1750 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock jumps above ₹1,735 levels

₹192 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 187 182 198 206 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹187 levels

₹2035 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2010 1990 2055 2075 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,055 levels

10467 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10400 10345 10520 10580 Near-term stance is positive as long as the contract trades above 10,400. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: NTPC (₹100.7): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of NTPC at current levels. The stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹74 in late March this year and changed direction triggered by positive divergence on the daily RSI. Since then, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. But, the stock had encountered a key resistance at ₹98 in late April and was on a sideways consolidation phase in the wide band between ₹85 and ₹98 until recently. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on NTPC.