MCX-Nickel: Trend is bearish

‘Toyota’s USP will not only be aptness of product, but also the ability to package a better ownership experience’
The Urban Cruiser is Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s second vehicle to come out of the collaboration with Suzuki. The ...
The October futures contract of nickel on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which has been in an uptrend since June, registered a high of ₹1,165.3 in the first week of September. But then the contract reversed the trend and fell sharply to register a low of ₹1,056.7 on Monday, before recovering marginally to the current level of ₹1,065.
Since the contract broke below the key support of ₹1,100, the short-term trend will be inclined to bearish.
Following the decline in price over the past couple of weeks, the daily relative strength index fell and slipped below the midpoint level of 50 and shows good bearish momentum. The moving average convergence divergence indicator on the daily chart, which is tracing a downward trajectory, has now entered the negative territory. Also, the contract is forming lower lows – a bearish indication.
The contract, currently hovering around ₹1,065, is likely to descend further towards the support level of ₹1,050. If price breaches that level, it will most likely test the psychological level of ₹1,000. A break below that level can intensify the sell-off. But if the contract strengthens, it can face hindrance at ₹1,100, where the 50-day moving average coincides. A breach of ₹1,100 can lift the contract to ₹1,135.
On the global front, the three-month rolling forward contract of nickel on London Metal Exchange saw its price go below the critical support of $15,000. Thus, the contract looks bearish and it is likely to drop further. A decline in price can negatively impact the contract on MCX.
The contract on MCX, that breached the support level of ₹1,100 last week, exhibits a price action with negative bias. But from the current levels, the contract has its nearest support at ₹1,050, which can restrict declines below it. Hence, traders can initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹1,100 if the price breaks below ₹1,050.
The Urban Cruiser is Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s second vehicle to come out of the collaboration with Suzuki. The ...
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
A drop in trading volume can have significant impact
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...