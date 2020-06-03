Middle India reposes faith in the markets

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Amay Bhatnagar, 27, who works for a large corporate in Udaipur, increased his investments through an online platform in the beginning of March. The national lockdown to contain Covid-19 was announced later that month following which the markets tanked. Instead of panicking, Bhatnagar recognised the investment opportunity thrown up by the sinking markets. He not only continued with his higher investments but also encouraged his father to start three SIPs (systematic investment plans).
Bhatnagar’s friends, too, have increased their investment in the markets in these times. Like them, thousands of investors in Tier-II and Tier-III cities continue to repose faith in the markets despite the lockdown.
“We have seen a huge uptake in Tier-II cities and their suburbs where we are operating. We grew our customer base by 100 per cent based on the new clients that came in from Tier-II cities in the last six months,” says Sousthav Chakrabarty, CEO and Director, Capital Quotient, a SEBI-registered financial advisor,
Online investment platform Groww also observed 10-15 per cent growth in the number of users in Tier-II cities during the lockdown. Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww, feels that investor awareness and increased exposure to investment strategies have a definite role to play in this growth.
“We frequently engage with our user base through our online communities, and educational campaigns like Ab India Karega Invest, which we are hosting online these days. Such content-sharing activities and online communities help Tier-II and Tier-III audiences get access to the right resources to plan out their investments properly and take maximum advantage of the situation,” he explained.
Mutual fund investment platform Goalwise.com, too, said it has seen a spike in net inflows in all the months of 2020 (January to May). “Our investors have continued with their SIPs. However, lumpsum investments, which had taken a hit in March and April, have also recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels in May,” says Ankur Choudhary, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of the company.
Ladco Crest Wealth Management Services saw its investor base in Tier-II and III cities bumping up their investments by over 10 per cent during the lockdown. While they saw a 30 per cent increase in investors in Tier-I cities, they did not see any new investors in Tier-II or III cities, including in Hubballi, Dharwad, Gulbarga (all in Karnataka) and Erode (Tamil Nadu) during the lockdown. “However, our existing investor base has come back to us to bump up their investments by 10 per cent plus. The reason for that is, in anticipation of market turbulence caused by the NBFC crisis, we moved investor money from equity funds to arbitrage and gold funds early last year. Unlike equity funds that have slumped badly during the pandemic, arbitrage and gold funds are not in the negative despite the Covid-19 situation,” said Piyush Jain, Managing Partner, Ladco Crest Wealth Management Services.
The story in the metros, too, seems to be one of confidence.
While Dalal Street experienced huge panic at the hands of foreign institutional investors, most of Capital Quotient’s clients with their “equity underweight portfolio” investments continued investing, with some even putting in incremental money. Ladco Crest has seen a 30 per cent increase in new investors from metros along with retention of existing investors, thanks to its strategy of moving their investments into arbitrage and gold funds early last year. However, traction remains near-constant at Goalwise, which has 80 per cent of its investors coming from metros and Tier-I cities.
“The trend that we are observing is that one segment of people is saving a lot more money than before. They continue to earn, while their spends on travel, restaurants, cinema and luxury purchases have gone down. This segment is likely to invest a lot more than they were doing earlier,” observed Harsh Jain of Groww.
Choudhary does not want to hazard a guess on the behaviour of the markets going forward due to the current uncertainty, but feels they will remain range-bound and not go back to pre-Covid-19 levels in a hurry. He sees this as a good opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate mutual fund units at lower prices through regular investments.
“The challenge is to guide new investors in uncharted territory and during unprecedented situations like Covid-19, which boutique firms like ours do with personal care and human touch,” pointed out Jain of Ladco.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
It can help find the annualised return on irregular cash flows
Decent pipeline, diversified services mix and promising products business, are key positives
Experts think that the negatives are already factored in
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...