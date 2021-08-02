Millennials prefer mutual funds: Paytm Money report

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Mutual funds appeared to be a preferred investment choice for millennials investors. This has been captured by Paytm Money’s report: “How the young Indian millennial invests”.
The report, which charts out how Paytm Money users invested in various wealth products on the platform over the last year, showed that investor on an average invested ₹70,000 in different asset classes in FY’21. Among them, mutual funds top with 64 per cent while close to 28 per cent have invested in (direct) equity and the rest in digital gold.
As of end March 2021, Paytm Money had over 70 lakh users across the country, and over 80 per cent of its users are below 35 years of age, sources said, adding that on an average a Paytm user is 28 years old.
Some of the most popular mutual funds on the platform during the last year include Axis Bluechip Fund (Growth Plan), where almost 1.2 lakh users have invested more than ₹200 crore in this fund and over 80 per cent per cent of these users chose the SIP route to invest in the fund.
Other popular funds include SBI Small Cap Fund Direct-Growth and Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth.
In less than eight months since it’s launch in August last year, Paytm Money had as of end March 2021 opened 2.1 lakh demat accounts. Nearly 44 per cent of the total users of Paytm Money, an investment platform and a wholly owned subsidiary of IPO-bound Paytm, are from five States — Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka.
According to it, over 60 per cent of its users are from tier-II and tier III cities.
In the last year, investors on average did 10 transactions in the stocks per month and hold ₹46,000 worth of stocks in the account, while they added over ₹ 74,000 for investing. Many users traded or invested in 15 stocks and 41 per cent traded intra-day.
According to the report, more than 25 per cent of equity users invested in ETFs on an average of about ₹28,834. Additionally, F&O as an investment option has also gained massive popularity among Paytm Money users in the last year and so have IPOs on the platform.
Varun Sridhar, CEO - Paytm Money said, “In the last one year we have seen a transformation in the way our users invest. Through education, open dialogue on investments, we have been able to open up more users to the idea of wealth creation along with products that help in building a strong portfolio. We believe that wealth management in the country needs to be democratised, embraced, and adopted by all.”
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The leader in the post-Covid-19 world faces the same dilemma Arjuna did — the knowledge-action gap
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...