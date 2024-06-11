Shares of NBCC Ltd jumped 10 per cent on the NSE on Tuesday following new work orders worth ₹878.17 crore.
According to the company’s stock exchange filing, it has received ₹700-crore worth order from Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) for the development of 17.4 acres (five contiguous land parcels) in Kakkanad, Ernakulam district, Kochi, and Coine ‘Bliss City’.
From Oil India Ltd, NBCC has secured a ₹99.84-crore order for the construction of centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities in Guwahati, Assam.
The company has bagged an order from Hindu College, University of Delhi, for the construction of a boy’s college, valued at ₹69.71 crore.
In addition, NBCC has secured a ₹8.62-crore order for the construction of an office-cum-training institute for ICSI in Hyderabad.
The stock traded higher by 10.64 per cent at ₹158.17 as of 2.12 pm.
