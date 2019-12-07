Nestle India shares to turn ex-dividend

Shares of Nestle India will remain in focus, as they will turn ex-dividend on Tuesday. The company’s board of directors had declared a third interim dividend of ₹55 a share for 2019. Shareholders who wish to receive the dividend need to buy Nestle’s shares before Monday. Earlier in August, Nestle India had rewarded its shareholders with ₹23 as an interim dividend and ₹180 as a special dividend. In May, the FMCG major had also paid out ₹23 per share to its shareholders.