New acquisition bodes well for Dilip Buildcon

Shares of Dilip Buildcon will remain in focus at the stock exchanges as it has acquired Deevin Seismic Systems Private Ltd for ₹7.75 crore. Deevin Seismic Systems is a manufacturer of structural bearings and bridge expansion Joints, Dilip Buildcon said in a disclosure to the exchanges. The acquisition is likely to be completed within a month, it said, and added it will be a cash deal. The acquisition will not fall within related parry transactions, Dilip Buildcon said.