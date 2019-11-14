Stocks

New acquisition bodes well for Dilip Buildcon

Updated on November 14, 2019

 

Shares of Dilip Buildcon will remain in focus at the stock exchanges as it has acquired Deevin Seismic Systems Private Ltd for ₹7.75 crore. Deevin Seismic Systems is a manufacturer of structural bearings and bridge expansion Joints, Dilip Buildcon said in a disclosure to the exchanges. The acquisition is likely to be completed within a month, it said, and added it will be a cash deal. The acquisition will not fall within related parry transactions, Dilip Buildcon said.

