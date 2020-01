Balrampur Chini Mills on Monday said that it has commissioned a new distillery at its Gularia unit, with a capacity of 160 KLPD, from Sunday. With the new addition, the total distillation capacity of the company now stands at 520 KLPD, it said.

With the government aiming for 20 per cent ethanol blending with petrol by 2030, it sees a huge opportunity to grow in this space. Shareholders will closely monitor the performance of the company post launch of the 160-KLPD facility.