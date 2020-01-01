Company news: Nitin Spinners

Nitin Spinners on Wednesday informed the exchanges that commercial production at the finished fabric division at Bhanwaria Kalan, Tehsil - Begun, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, has commenced from January 1. All the activities of the expansion project related to the integrated textile unit has been completed, the company further said. Shares of Nitin Spinners closed 4.23 per cent higher at ₹52.95 on the BSE.