NSE co-location case: SEBI fines OPG Securities ₹5 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
SEBI has held Delhi-based stock broker OPG Securities and its promoters guilty of ‘ Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices’ (FUTP) in the NSE co-location scam. The broker and the directors including Sanjay Gupta, Sangeeta Gupta and OM Prakash Gupta have been jointly fined ₹5 crore.
SEBI said OPG had made unfair gains of more than ₹15 crore, which have been disgorged.
On Wednesday, SEBI said it had dropped the charges of fraud against Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna, former bosses of the NSE, and fined them ₹25 each. But SEBI had held OPG and its directors guilty for violation of FUTP norms. The order against the two NSE ex-bosses and OPG relates to manipulation over tick by tick (TBT) data transmission. TBT data is key for high speed Algo trading.
OPG is said to have gained preferential access to NSE’s trading servers. The forensic investigations into the matter had revealed names of several other brokers too.
“It is noted that the material available on record has clearly brought out the amount of disproportionate gain made by the Noticees which amount to ₹15.57 crore on account of connections established to the Secondary POP (point of presence) servers for the 134 days without any justifiable reasons,” SEBI said in its order.
SEBI said its fine was based on the amount of disproportionate gain or unfair advantage, wherever quantifiable, made as a result of the default, amount of loss caused to an investor or group of investors as a result of the default; the repetitive nature of the default.
SEBI said the only mitigating factor is that OPG based on the directions of SAT had already deposited a sum of ₹7.5 crore with SEBI. In terms of section 15HA of the SEBI Act, the penalty which can be imposed is up to ₹25 crore and not less than ₹5 lakh and which may extend up to three times of the unlawful gains made by the broker. In this case, unlawful gains are to the tune of ₹15.57 crore and the same have been disgorged by way of an Order dated April 30, 2019.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...