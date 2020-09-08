NSE gets nod for e-KYC Aadhaar check

Market regulator SEBI on Tuesday added the NSE to the list of entities that can undertake e-KYC Aadhaar authentication.

SEBI, in May, had come out with a list of eight entities permitted to use e-KYC (Electronic-Know Your Customer) Aadhaar authentication.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, National Securities Depository Ltd, BSE, CDSL Ventures, NSDL Database Management, NSE Data and Analytics, CAMS Investor Services and Computer Age Management Services are allowed to use e-KYC Aadhaar authentication.