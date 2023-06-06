The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has shifted the settlement of derivative contracts on Bank Nifty from Thursday to Friday. In a release, the exchange said the change will be effective from July 14and accordingly, all existing contracts with Thursday expiry will be revised to Friday on July 6.

“The first Friday expiry will be on July 14, 2023,” the NSE circular added.

Recently, the BSE tweaked the lot size and expiry day of monthly, weekly, and long-dated futures and options contracts on Sensex and Bankex indices that took effect from May 15. It has changed the expiration day of its monthly, weekly, and long-dated futures and options contracts to Fridays, from Thursdays. Accordingly, the lot size for futures and options contracts of Sensex has been reduced to 10 from 15 earlier and that of Bankex index has been changed to 15 from 20.

However, futures and options on Nifty 50, Nifty IT, Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty Infrastructure, Nifty CPSE, Nifty PSE, and individual stocks will continue to expire on the last Thursday of the expiry month but contracts on the Nifty Financial Services index will expire on last Tuesday and Nifty Midcap Select Index on the last Wednesday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit