NSE to delist 15 stocks from Feb 24

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 19, 2021 Published on February 19, 2021

The National Stock Exchanges has delisted 15 stocks from February 24. In a circular, the bourse said, scrips of Autoriders Finance, Bilpower, BS Limited, Girdharilal Sugar and Allied Industries, Khaitan Electricals, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery, Pochiraju Industries, Provogue (India), S. Kumars Nationwide, Shree Ganesh Forgings , Sunil Hitech Engineers, Surana Corporation, Tara Jewels, Vijay Shanthi Builders and Zylog Systems. Of this, nine, including Nagarjuna Oil, Provogue and Zylog Systems are under liquidation process.

NSE
