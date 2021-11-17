Stocks

NSE’s Non-Cyclical Consumer index

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 17, 2021

NSE’s index services subsidiary, NSE Indices, on Wednesday launched Nifty Non-Cyclical Consumer index, which aims to track the performance of portfolio of stocks that broadly represent the non-cyclical consumer theme within the basic industries such as consumer goods, consumer services, telecom, services, media, entertainment, publication, textiles sectors, etc. The largest 30 stocks from eligible basic industries are chosen based on their 6-month average free-float market capitalisation as on the cutoff dates at the end of January and July, it said.

Published on November 17, 2021

