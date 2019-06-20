Stocks

NTPC bags 160 MW solar order from Rajasthan

| Updated on June 20, 2019 Published on June 20, 2019

NTPC, which participated in the 750-MW tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for Rajasthan, has won 160 MW of solar capacities at a levelised tariff of ₹2.50/unit, applicable for 25 years. The project would be developed by NTPC under the EPC mode and shall add to the installed capacity of NTPC. Shares of NTPC closed flat at ₹134.55 on the BSE.

Published on June 20, 2019
NTPC Ltd
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor