Nykaa listing on Wednesday

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, owners of Nykaa, will make its debut on the bourses on Wednesday. The IPO saw a robust response from all categories of investors with institutional portion and retail investors portions subscribing 91 times and 12 times, respectively. The non-institutional investors quota was subscribed by 112 times. The company has fixed the IPO price as ₹1,125, at the upper end of the price band of ₹1,085-1,125 a share. The company will use the funds for investments in subsidiaries to set up new retail stores and repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings. The equity shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited will be listed and admitted to dealings under ‘B’ Group of securities, BSE said.