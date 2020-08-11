Only SCORES compliants will be taken, says SEBI

SEBI has said that it will only deal with complaints that it receives on SCORES (SEBI Complaints Redress System). The regulator said it wants to discourage people from simply emailing their complaints on SEBI’s general id.

“It is brought to notice of public that the competent authority has now decided that complaints against listed companies, registered intermediaries and recognized market infrastructure institutions sent on sebi@sebi.gov.in or on any official ID of SEBI officers will not be processed. All investors are urged to lodge their complaint directly on SCORES themselves,” SEBI said.

So far, SEBI officials use to update the email complaints on its SCORES platform, which has been in existence for nearly 9 years now. SEBI has also launched the SCORES Mobile application on March 5, 2020.