Oriental Veneer's arm bags ₹90-order from Container Corporation of India

Oriental Veneer Products’ wholly-owned subsidiary company, Oriental Foundry Private Limited, has secured orders worth ₹90.051 crore from Container Corporation of India for manufacturing and supplying of boogies and coupler. Shares of BSE-listed Oriental Veneer Products closed 1.37 per cent lower at ₹54.05.

