Parsvnath enters into business transfer agreement with Primetime Realtors

Parsvnath Developers on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has entered into a business transfer agreement with Primetime Realtors Pvt Ltd (PRPL), wholly-owned subsidiary, for transfer of undertaking

The Parsvnath 27 situated at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi, to PRPL on as is where is basis. Shares of Parsvnath closed ₹2.20, down 1.8 per cent on the BSE.