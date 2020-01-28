Stocks

Parsvnath enters into business transfer agreement with Primetime Realtors

| Updated on January 28, 2020 Published on January 28, 2020

Parsvnath Developers on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has entered into a business transfer agreement with Primetime Realtors Pvt Ltd (PRPL), wholly-owned subsidiary, for transfer of undertaking

The Parsvnath 27 situated at Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi, to PRPL on as is where is basis. Shares of Parsvnath closed ₹2.20, down 1.8 per cent on the BSE.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd
