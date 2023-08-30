PhonePe on Thursday announced its foray into stock broking with launch of new platform Share(dot)Market.

Share(dot)Market elevates discount broking by providing market intelligence, quantitative research-based WealthBaskets, a scalable technology platform, and great customer experience for investors and traders alike. This platform is being launched under its subsidiary PhonePe Wealth Broking Pvt. Ltd.

Share(dot)Market is available as a mobile app and a dedicated web platform, enabling retail investors to Buy Stocks, do Intra Day trades, buy Curated WealthBaskets and Mutual funds.

Speaking on the launch, Ujjwal Jain, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Share(dot)Market, “We are delighted to launch Share(dot)Market which further enables our vision of driving Financial Inclusion at a population scale.

In the last few years, we have seen an increase in the percentage of savings going into Equities in a big way. There is a vibrant growth in the active trading community which trades with different objectives.

We believe Share(dot)Market will propel this growth with the backing of our technological prowess, reach, seamless onboarding, and superior product experience”.

He said that PhonePe’s goal is to offer the benefits of Discount Broking while creating lasting value for our customers as they invest and trade. “We will continue to invest in advanced technology, data, research, and immersive experiences to offer these benefits at scale and drive this new era of Value led Discount Broking coupling intelligence with Broking”, Jain said.

Sujit Modi, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Share(dot)Market added, “Share(dot)Market will bring newer demographics into Broking helping them get started on their investing journey with off-the-shelf Quant research-led offerings including WealthBaskets. With our user-friendly interface which will integrate global standard quant research based Wealth Solutions with Broking for research led guidance, we aim to reshape the way investors and Traders engage with the stock market.”

SEBI’s Initiatives like easy onboarding through Aadhaar/ Video KYC, faster settlement times and regulatory interventions safeguarding customer funds, have resulted in explosive growth of retail investors believing in the power of Stock Markets to grow their wealth. This is also evidenced by the steady growth in Demat accounts and Mutual Fund SIPs.

This will help in creating an investing journey focused on wealth creation on a sustained basis, by taking a customer-first approach.

PhonePe’s reach and distribution capabilities coupled with its ability to provide a secure and high trust transaction system, and great customer experience at scale will help a lot of Indians build wealth.

Share(dot)Market will provide a wide spectrum of investment products allowing investors across different demographics to build a well-rounded and balanced portfolio. Share(dot)Market offers stocks (intraday and delivery), Mutual Funds, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and WealthBaskets.

WealthBaskets are curated collections of stocks/investment products by SEBI registered intermediaries that align with specific themes, sectors, or market trends enabling active equity portfolio building with great convenience, and at low costs.

Investors and traders will gain access to wealth-building opportunities powered by real-time, value-rich insights and intelligence, embedded into products and DIY tools deeply integrated with execution experience, enabling them to make informed decisions.

