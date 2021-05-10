PNB launches QIP, fixes floor price at ₹35.51 a share

Punjab National Bank’s qualified institutional placement issue opened on Monday with the Bank approving a floor price of ₹35.51 a share. This is the first QIP issue that the bank is offering during the current fiscal.

It may be recalled that PNB had in December 2020 raised ₹3,788 crore through QIP, which fell short of its then target of ₹ 7000 crore. The amount raised through that QIP included ₹1,500 crore from LIC.

CH.SS Mallikarjuna Rao, MD & CEO, PNB, had in February said the bank is looking for an opportune time to raise the balance ₹3,212 crore.

PNB had last year aimed to raise ₹14,000 crore, including ₹7,000 crore in QIP.